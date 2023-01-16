Indian cities with maximum new homes in 2023 - Ranked
Jan 16, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Housing prices are expected to increase further in 2023. If you are planning to buy a new home, this may be the right time. Lets have a look at which city will have the maximum number of new ready-to-move homes in 2023.
As many as 5,44,190 new homes are expected to be completed in 2023, according to Anarock Research.
New Homes in 2023
Delhi-NCR will have maximum 1,66,850 new completed home units in 2023.
1. Delhi-NCR
Source: Anarock Research
In MMR, around 1,32,900 units are expected to be ready by year-end.
2. Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)
Source: Anarock Research
Pune is expected to have 94,280 new housing units completed in 2023
3. Pune
Source: Anarock Research
In Bengaluru, approximately 73,470 new houses are expected to be completed this year.
4. Bengaluru
Source: Anarock Research
Hyderabad has approximately 25,120 new units scheduled for completion in 2023.
5. Hyderabad
Source: Anarock Research
In Kolkata, approximately 33,040 new units are lined up to be completed during the year.
6. Kolkata
Source: Anarock Research
Chennai has the lowest stock with approximately 18,550 new units scheduled to be completed in 2023.
7. Chennai
Source: Anarock Research
If construction proceeds unhampered and as per schedule, Delhi-NCR is likely to see the maximum completions in the year, says Anarock
Takeaway
