Indian cities with maximum new homes in 2023 - Ranked

Jan 16, 2023

Rajeev Kumar

Housing prices are expected to increase further in 2023. If you are planning to buy a new home, this may be the right time. Lets have a look at which city will have the maximum number of new ready-to-move homes in 2023.

As many as 5,44,190 new homes are expected to be completed in 2023, according to Anarock Research.

New Homes in 2023

Delhi-NCR will have maximum 1,66,850 new completed home units in 2023.

1. Delhi-NCR

Source: Anarock Research

In MMR, around 1,32,900 units are expected to be ready by year-end.

2. Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)

Source: Anarock Research

Pune is expected to have 94,280 new housing units completed in 2023

3. Pune 

Source: Anarock Research

In Bengaluru, approximately 73,470 new houses are expected to be completed this year.

4. Bengaluru

Source: Anarock Research

Hyderabad has approximately 25,120 new units scheduled for completion in 2023.

5. Hyderabad

Source: Anarock Research

In Kolkata, approximately 33,040 new units are lined up to be completed during the year.

6. Kolkata

Source: Anarock Research

Chennai has the lowest stock with approximately 18,550 new units scheduled to be completed in 2023.

7. Chennai

Source: Anarock Research

If construction proceeds unhampered and as per schedule, Delhi-NCR is likely to see the maximum completions in the year, says Anarock

Takeaway