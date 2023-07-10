Income Tax Return Status Check 2023: Link, How to
Income Tax Return Status Check 2023: Link, How to
Jul 10, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Income taxpayers can check the status of the Income Tax Return on the e-filing portal. Read on for details
To check ITR status, go to the e-filing website and click on “Income Tax Return (ITR) status.
The previous step will take you to the ITR status page. Here you need to provide ITR Acknowledgement Number and Mobile Number and click on Continue.
You will receive an OTP on your mobile number. Once you provide the OTP, the e-filing page will show the status of whether your ITR is filed or not.
Alternatively, you can log in on the e-filing website to see the status of your ITR.
If you have not filed ITR on your own, you should once check your ITR status on the e-filing website to be fully sure.
The due date to file ITR for AY 2023-24 for taxpayers whose accounts don’t need to be audited is July 31, 2023.
