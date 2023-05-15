Income Tax Return (ITR) e-filing Login on incometax.gov.in
Income Tax Return (ITR) e-filing Login on incometax.gov.in
May 15, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
To file Income Tax Return (ITR) for AY 2023-24, taxpayers need to login to the Income Tax e-filing portal. Read on to find details
To file Income Tax Return (ITR) for AY 2023-24, taxpayers need to login to the Income Tax e-filing portal. Read on to find details
The web address for Income Tax e-filing portal is https://www.incometax.gov.in/
The web address for Income Tax e-filing portal is https://www.incometax.gov.in/
You can go to the e-filing portal and click on “Login” for tax filing.
You can go to the e-filing portal and click on “Login” for tax filing.
For login, you need to enter your User ID (PAN/Aadhaar or any other ID) and click on continue.
For login, you need to enter your User ID (PAN/Aadhaar or any other ID) and click on continue.
In next step, check on the box saying “Please confirm your secure access message displayed above”. Also enter your password and click on continue.
In next step, check on the box saying “Please confirm your secure access message displayed above”. Also enter your password and click on continue.
After logging in, you can file ITR for Assessment Year 2023-24.
After logging in, you can file ITR for Assessment Year 2023-24.
You can also view recent Filed Returns and Recent Forms Files.
You can also view recent Filed Returns and Recent Forms Files.
You can also see how much tax you have deposited in the current and previous assessment years.
You can also see how much tax you have deposited in the current and previous assessment years.
The last date to file ITR is July 31 for taxpayers whose accounts don’t need to be audited.
The last date to file ITR is July 31 for taxpayers whose accounts don’t need to be audited.
See Next