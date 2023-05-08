Income Tax Return Due Date AY 2023-24 for ITR Filing
May 08, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
There are several due dates for Income Tax Return (ITR) filing this year for different types of taxpayers. Read on to find details
The ITR filing due date for AY 2023-24 for all assessees, including salaried and senior citizens, whose accounts are not required to be audited, is July 31.
The due date to file ITR for assessees whose books of account are required to be audited is October 31.
The due date of ITR filing for assessees, who are required to submit a report under section 92E regarding international or specified domestic transaction(s), is November 30.
The due date to file belated/revised ITR for AY 2023-24 is December 30
The last date for employers to issue Form 16 to employees is June 15.
ITR filing for AY 2023-24 has started on the e-filing website. However, salaried employees will be able to file returns after receiving Form 16 in June.
