Income Tax Notice for Salaried, ITR filers in AY 2023-24: 7 types
Photos: Pexels/Pixabay
Aug 17, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
If you have filed ITR for AY 2023-24, you may receive an intimation or notice for several reasons. Here’s a look at 7 types of notices salaried and other ITR filers may receive.
1. Intimation under Section 143(1): This is issued for either accepting the ITR with no discrepancy or with a revised working due to certain errors. (Find out the reasons in the link below)
2. Notice under Section 143(2): This is issued to ensure that the taxpayer has not understated his/her income or not computed excessive loss or not underpaid the tax in any manner.
Notice for demand under Section 156: This is issued when assessing officer raises a demand for any tax, interest, penalty, fine, or any other sum payable by the individual.
Notice for set-off of refund under Section 245: This is issued if a refund becomes due to the taxpayer who also an outstanding tax liability with respect to previous financial years.
Notice for defective return under Section 139(9): This is issued when the ITR is treated as defective on account of incomplete or inconsistent information.
Notice under Section 142(1): This is issued when the taxpayer has filer ITR but is required to share more details.
Notice under Section 148: This is issued when the income tax department reopens past assessed returns due to suspected underreported income.
There is no need to worry if you have provided all the correct information to the Income Tax Department while filing ITR.
In case you didn’t provide correct information, you should consult a tax professional to carefully draft responses to the notice sent by the Income Tax Department.
