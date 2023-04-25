Income Tax Calculator for FY 2023-24 and FY 2022-23 (Link)
Apr 25, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
The income tax calculator is an important tool to help you compute your tax liability. Read on to find out why you should use it and also check the link for the calculator on the last slide.
You should use the tax calculator with your income and deduction details to compute taxable income.
Using the tax calculator will help you determine the amount of tax you owe or the amount of refund you are eligible for.
The tax calculator will also help you decide which tax regime is better for you.
Tax Calculator will also help you understand how you can maximise your tax-saving.
ITR filing for AY 2023-24 is expected to start soon. The tax calculator will help you prepare for that.
Click on the below link for the Income Tax Calculator
Tax Calculator