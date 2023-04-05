Impact of not making Public Provident Fund (PPF) deposit by April 5
Apr 05, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
While making PPF deposit between April 1 to April 5 is considered best for investors, let’s find out what happens when you fail to do so
There is no need to fret even if you don’t make PPF deposit by April 5.
The interest is calculated every month. So if you miss April 5, your deposit will be eligible for interest calculation next month.
Making PPF deposit by April 5 has a minor impact on your total balance.
For example, monthly interest is just around 0.59% (7.1/12). This means for a deposit of Rs 1.5 lakh, the interest amount would be approx only Rs 885.
PPF investors should not worry too much about April 5. In long term, missing a date doesn’t have a large impact. Therefore, the best possible way is to make your PPF deposits as per your convenience.
