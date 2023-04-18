HRA Exemption In New Tax Regime: Not Allowed!
HRA Exemption In New Tax Regime: Not Allowed!
Apr 18, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Many salaried employees are still confused about House Rent Allowance exemption under New Tax Regime. Read on to find out details
Many salaried employees are still confused about House Rent Allowance exemption under New Tax Regime. Read on to find out details
HRA exemption is not allowed under the New Tax Regime.
HRA exemption is not allowed under the New Tax Regime.
The only deduction allowed under the new regime for salaried individuals is Standard Deduction of Rs 50,000.
The only deduction allowed under the new regime for salaried individuals is Standard Deduction of Rs 50,000.
If you want to claim HRA benefit, you should opt for the Old Tax Regime.
If you want to claim HRA benefit, you should opt for the Old Tax Regime.
Salaried employees living in rented accommodation are eligible to lower their taxes to some extent with the help of HRA provided by their employers.
Salaried employees living in rented accommodation are eligible to lower their taxes to some extent with the help of HRA provided by their employers.
The income tax rules allow deduction of the salary component received as HRA from the taxable salary income.
The income tax rules allow deduction of the salary component received as HRA from the taxable salary income.
However, HRA is fully taxable for an employee not living in a rented house.
However, HRA is fully taxable for an employee not living in a rented house.
See Next