How to open PPF Account Online
May 16, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Public Provident Fund (PPF) account can be opened online in many banks. Read on for step-by-step guide
Step 1: Login to your net banking portal.
Step 2: Click on the option that allows you to open a new PPF account.
Step 3: Some banks have an option to choose between a self-account and a minor account. Choose the relevant option.
Step 4: Start creating the PPF account by entering the nominee details, bank details, etc. Some details such as PAN will be displayed. Verify to ensure all details are correct.
Step 5: After entering details, enter the amount you want to deposit in the PPF account. You may also set up standing instructions for automatic deposits in some banks.
Step 6: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number or the transaction password.
Step 7: After all above steps are complete, your PPF account will be created.
Step 10: Note down the account number or take a screenshot or print out of the transaction for future reference. Click Below For PPF Interest Rate History
PPF History