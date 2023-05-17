How to make money by using Bard, Google’s AI
May 17, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
As the hype around generative AI grows, we asked Bard, Google’s AI, how to make money by using its platform. Read on to find some interesting ideas it shared.
Bard says you can use this platform to create content, such as articles, blog posts, and ebooks.
Bard users can also offer paid services by using this platform.
For example, you could offer to write articles for other people, or you could offer to help people with their creative writing projects.
Bard can also be used to generate leads for a business.
For example, Bard can be used to create a chatbot that answers customer questions or to generate email marketing campaigns.
Bard can also be used to automate tasks in a business.
For example, you could use Bard to generate social media posts or to answer customer support inquiries. Click below to know how to make money with ChatGPT.
