Know Your Income Tax (ITR) Refund Status Without Login
Know Your Income Tax (ITR) Refund Status Without Login
Image: Pixabay
Jul 12, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Taxpayers, who have filed their returns for AY 2023-24 can check the refund status on the e-filing portal in a few steps.
Taxpayers, who have filed their returns for AY 2023-24 can check the refund status on the e-filing portal in a few steps.
You can use the “Know Your Refund Status” utility on ITR e-filing website to check the status of your refund.
You can use the “Know Your Refund Status” utility on ITR e-filing website to check the status of your refund.
For successful processing of refunds, you need to file ITR and verify it before the due date.
For successful processing of refunds, you need to file ITR and verify it before the due date.
Visit the e-filing website and click on the link saying “Know Your Refund Status”.
Visit the e-filing website and click on the link saying “Know Your Refund Status”.
How to check ITR refund status
How to check ITR refund status
The link for Know Your Refund Status utility is available at the bottom of the left panel on the home page of e-filing portal.
The link for Know Your Refund Status utility is available at the bottom of the left panel on the home page of e-filing portal.
After clicking on the link, you will have to provide your PAN/TAN, Assessment Year and Mobile Number for OTP verification.
After clicking on the link, you will have to provide your PAN/TAN, Assessment Year and Mobile Number for OTP verification.
After submitting the OTP, the website will show you the status of your refund.
After submitting the OTP, the website will show you the status of your refund.
Learn more