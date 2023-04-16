SBI, Axis To HDFC, How To Get A Credit Card With Best Benefits
Apr 16, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Getting a credit card with higher limit and best reward benefits may not be easy for all. Here are some tips to help you get the credit card you want.
If you hold an active salary account with a bank, approach them for a credit card.
Your salary account bank may have a pre-approved credit card offer for you which you can avail of with minimal paperwork.
If you are not interested in the credit cards that your bank offers, scout online for credit card deals that other banks are offering.
Compare various credit cards and check the offer that matches your requirements and apply for it online.
If you are a non-salaried applicant, the process may be trickier for you.
For non-salaried, the bank may ask you to pledge an FD as collateral. You may be offered a card with a spending limit of up to 90 per cent of your deposit.
Another way to have a credit card is by getting an add-on card through a family member’s credit card.
The add-on card carries a unique number and is attached to the primary credit card holder’s account, with which it will share the spending limit.
When it comes to credit cards, banks pay special attention to your credit score when reviewing your application.
Before applying for a credit card, check your credit score and work on improving it if it is low.
