Time required for Rs 50 lakh with SIP

Homebuying

Jan 05, 2023

Rajeev Kumar

You can use Mutual Fund SIP to arrange funds to buy a house in future. Here’s a look at how much time it will take to get Rs 50 lakh at 12% interest with SIP.

It will take 15 years to get Rs 50 lakh from SIP if the annual return is 12%

Rs 10,000 SIP

It will take 10 years and 6 months to get Rs 50 lakh from SIP if the rate of return is 12%.

Rs 20,000 SIP

It will take 9 years and 2 months to get Rs 50 lakh from SIP if the rate of return is 12%.

Rs 25,000 SIP

It will take 8 years and 2 months to get Rs 50 lakh from SIP if the rate of return is 12%.

Rs 30,000 SIP

It will take 6 years and 9 months to get Rs 50 lakh from SIP if the rate of return is 12%.

Rs 40,000 SIP

It will take 5 years and 10 months to get Rs 50 lakh from SIP if the rate of return is 12%.

Rs 50,000 SIP

It will take 4 years and 3 months to get Rs 50 lakh from SIP if the rate of return is 12%.

Rs 75,000 SIP

It will take 3 years and 5 months to get Rs 50 lakh from SIP if the annualised rate of return is 12%.

Rs 1 lakh SIP

Bank loans cover 80% cost of the house. However, it is always better to keep the loan amount as low as possible. This is where SIP can help.