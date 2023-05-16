Gratuity Calculation Formula 2023
Gratuity Calculation Formula 2023
May 16, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Salaried employees receive gratuity payment as a part of their salary structure. Read on to know the formula and how it is taxed.
Gratuity calculation Formula: (15 X Your Last Drawn Salary x Tenure of working)/26.
The Salary considered for gratuity calculation includes Basic Pay + Dearness Allowance.
But for private employees, only basic pay can be considered as salary for gratuity calculation as they don’t get DA.
For example, if your salary (basic pay) is Rs 50,000 and you have worked for 10 years, the gratuity as per the formula will be Rs 2,88,462.
Gratuity received by employees of Central and State governments, local authorities and members of defence services is fully tax-free.
Gratuity received during the employment is fully taxable in the hands of employees, including Government and Private.
For private employees covered by gratuity act, up to Rs 20 lakh of gratuity amount can be tax-free.
