Form 16 Download, Issue Date By Employer 2023
Apr 26, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Salaried employees need Form 16 from their employers to file ITR. Read on to find out when you can download Form 16 from your employer’s portal or when it will be issued this year.
Form 16/16A is the TDS certificate for the tax deducted by the employer on behalf of their employees.
Form 16 is generally issued by employers in the first half of June.
The last date for TDS filing for the quarter ending March 31 is 31st May. Employers are required to issue Form 16 within 15 days from such return filing.
Therefore, salaried employees will be able to download their Form 16/16A by June 15 and file their ITRs.
Salaried individuals should file their tax returns as soon as they receive Form 16 from their employers.
The last date for filing ITR for AY 2023-24 is July 31, 2023.
Salaried employees may be able to start income tax return filing from June 15 onwards.
Before receiving Form 16, employees should also collate details of other income and calculate tax liability.
