Fixed Deposit strategy: How to get guaranteed returns
Apr 10, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
If you want to get guaranteed returns on your fixed deposits, here’s a strategy you can follow.
Bank deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh are insured under RBI's Deposit Insurance Credit Guarantee Scheme (DICGC)
Even small finance banks are also classified as scheduled banks and their depositors are covered under the DICGC.
The insurance covers each depositor of each scheduled bank for cumulative deposits (including fixed, current, savings and recurring deposits) of up to Rs 5 lakh, in case of bank failures.
Depositors seeking higher returns but with highest possible capital protection features should spread their high-yield Fixed Deposits with multiple scheduled banks
The money should be spread in different banks in such a way that their cumulative deposits with each scheduled bank do not cross the Rs 5 lakh limit.
