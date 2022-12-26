Dec 26, 2022
Rajeev Kumar
It will take 20 years 1 month to reach Rs 1 crore with Rs 10,000 SIP at 12% interest. Increasing the SIP amount by 10% per year would let you reach this goal in 15 years 10 months*
*Source: FundsIndia’s Wealth Conversation Report December 2022
It will take 15 years to reach Rs 1 crore with Rs 20,000 SIP at 12% interest. Increasing the SIP amount by 10% per year would let you reach this goal in 12 years*.
It will take 13 years 5 months to reach Rs 1 crore with Rs 25,000 SIP at 12% interest. Increasing the SIP amount by 10% per year would let you reach this goal in 10 years 10 months*
It will take 12 years 4 months to reach Rs 1 crore with Rs 30,000 SIP at 12% interest. Increasing the SIP amount by 10% per year would let you reach this goal in 10 years*
It will take 10 years 6 months to reach Rs 1 crore with Rs 40,000 SIP at 12% interest. Increasing the SIP amount by 10% per year would let you reach this goal in 8 years 8 months*
It will take 9 years 2 months to reach Rs 1 crore with Rs 50,000 SIP at 12% interest. Increasing the SIP amount by 10% per year would let you reach this goal in 7 years 8 months*
It will take 7 years 1 month to reach Rs 1 crore with Rs 75,000 SIP at 12% interest. Increasing the SIP amount by 10% per year would let you reach this goal in 6 years 1 month*
It will take 5 years 10 months to reach Rs 1 crore with Rs 1 lakh SIP at 12% interest. Increasing the SIP amount by 10% per year would let you reach this goal in 5 years 1 month*
