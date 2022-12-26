Fastest Time Required to Get Rs 1 Crore 

Fastest Time Required to Get Rs 1 Crore 

SIP Strategy

SIP Strategy

Dec 26, 2022

Rajeev Kumar

Investing for a long term is key to getting big returns from SIP. But how much time will it actually take to get Rs 1 crore? Let’s find out

One of the easiest way to reach your goal fast is to increase the SIP amount every year. Lets see how increasing SIP amount by 10% per year will help.

Rs 10,000 SIP

It will take 20 years 1 month to reach Rs 1 crore with Rs 10,000 SIP at 12% interest. Increasing the SIP amount by 10% per year would let you reach this goal in 15 years 10 months*

*Source: FundsIndia’s Wealth Conversation Report December 2022

Rs 20,000 SIP

It will take 15 years to reach Rs 1 crore with Rs 20,000  SIP at 12% interest. Increasing the SIP amount by 10% per year would let you reach this goal in 12 years*.

*Source: FundsIndia’s Wealth Conversation Report December 2022

Rs 25,000 SIP

It will take 13 years 5 months to reach Rs 1 crore with Rs 25,000  SIP at 12% interest. Increasing the SIP amount by 10% per year would let you reach this goal in 10 years 10 months*

*Source: FundsIndia’s Wealth Conversation Report December 2022

Rs 30,000 SIP

It will take 12 years 4 months to reach Rs 1 crore with Rs 30,000  SIP at 12% interest. Increasing the SIP amount by 10% per year would let you reach this goal in 10 years*

*Source: FundsIndia’s Wealth Conversation Report December 2022

Rs 40,000 SIP

It will take 10 years 6 months to reach Rs 1 crore with Rs 40,000  SIP at 12% interest. Increasing the SIP amount by 10% per year would let you reach this goal in 8 years 8 months*

*Source: FundsIndia’s Wealth Conversation Report December 2022

Rs 50,000 SIP

It will take 9 years 2 months to reach Rs 1 crore with Rs 50,000  SIP at 12% interest. Increasing the SIP amount by 10% per year would let you reach this goal in 7 years 8 months*

*Source: FundsIndia’s Wealth Conversation Report December 2022

Rs 75,000 SIP

It will take 7 years 1 month to reach Rs 1 crore with Rs 75,000  SIP at 12% interest. Increasing the SIP amount by 10% per year would let you reach this goal in 6 years 1 month*

*Source: FundsIndia’s Wealth Conversation Report December 2022

Rs 1 lakh SIP

It will take 5 years 10 months to reach Rs 1 crore with Rs 1 lakh  SIP at 12% interest. Increasing the SIP amount by 10% per year would let you reach this goal in 5 years 1 month*

*Source: FundsIndia’s Wealth Conversation Report December 2022

Want to know more about the benefit of this SIP strategy?