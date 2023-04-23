Expected DA from July 2023
Apr 23, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Central Government Employees are looking forward to the next DA hike from July 2023. Read on to find what is expected
DA rate is decided by the Government as per the All-India CPI-IW data released by the Labour Bureau
The AICPI-IW for February 2023 decreased by 0.1 points to 132.7. The All India Index for January 2023 was 132.8.
The AICPI-IW February data gives a hint that DA rate may further increase by 3%.
However, the expected DA from July can be confirmed only after the release of AICPI-IW data for the months of March, April, May and June 2023.
The current rate of DA/DR for employees and pensioners is 42% from January 1, 2023.
The DA is calculated against the Basic Pay received by employees under the 7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix.
