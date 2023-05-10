Disadvantages of Senior Citizen Savings Scheme

Disadvantages of Senior Citizen Savings Scheme

May 10, 2023

Rajeev Kumar

Like every other investment option, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) also has some limitations or disadvantages. Read on to find out

1. Interest earned from SCSS deposits becomes taxable if it is more than Rs 50,000 in a financial year.

2. Current interest rate of SCSS is 8.2%. But those who opened the account earlier at a lower rate are at a disadvantage.

3. Premature closure of SCSS account attracts some penalty. Click on the below link for details

4. If you do not claim the quarterly interest paid on SCSS deposits, it won’t earn any extra interest.

5. SCSS account can be opened only by senior citizens aged above 60 years. If you retire early, you can’t avail the benefit of this scheme.

6. SCSS tenure is fixed for 5 years, which can be extended for another 3 years. This may lead to cash crunch to some investors

However, despite limitations, SCSS is one of the best schemes for senior citizens for guaranteed returns.