Credit Card payments on which 20% TCS will apply
May 18, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Using International Credit Card abroad? 20% of the amount will be deducted as (TCS from July 1. Read on to find details of new rule kind of payments that will attract TCS.
But first, the rule: There are two important changes that you should know.
1. Credit card transactions abroad will be subject to the annual LRS limit of $2,50,000 from May 16, 2023. For any expenditure above this limit, you will need prior RBI approval.
2. International credit card transactions will also attract TCS at the rate of 20% from July 1. The TCS rate till June 30 is 5%.
Several types of payments done through international credit cards such as air travel, entertainment, hotel booking, food etc are subject to LRS limitations.
What will attract 20% TCS?
Foreign exchange spending on personal transactions of expenses and gifts, and medical treatment will also be subject to a ceiling of $2,50,000, as per experts.
20% TCS rule will also apply to all the previously mentioned transactions with international credit cards abroad.
However, taxpayers would be able to claim the “20% TCS” back at the time of ITR filing.
