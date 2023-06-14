Correct ITR Filing Before Last Date: Documents You Need
Correct ITR Filing Before Last Date: Documents You Need
Jun 14, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
It is crucial to keep the following documents handy while preparing ITR before the last date AY 2023-24. Let’s fund out
Form 16: It provides a comprehensive breakdown of your salary, exemptions, deductions and TDS deductions.
House loan statement: It provides a clear breakdown of the interest and the amount repaid, enabling you to claim appropriate deductions.
Bank statement: It offers a detailed overview of all financial transactions throughout the year and play a crucial role in filing your ITR.
Interest certificate: It helps determine the amount of interest accrued during the year and allows you to declare the interest on an accrual basis.
Securities statement: It includes information like purchase and sale dates, as well as the amounts involved. It is necessary for calculating capital gains for the year.
The due date to file ITR for AY 2023-24 in non-audited case is July 31.
