CIBIL Credit Score Check Free Online: Here’s How
Apr 26, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Borrowers can check their CIBIL Credit Score for free on the CIBIL website. Read on to find out how
Step 1: Go to CIBIL website and click on “Get Free CIBIL Score and Report” tab on the home page.
Step 2: Type in your details like email, name, password, ID type, ID number, date of birth, pin code and mobile number.
Step 3: Click on “Accept and Continue”
Step 4: You will receive an OTP on your mobile number and email-id. Type in the OTP and click on “Continue”
Step 5: Now, click on “Go to dashboard” and check your CIBIL credit score. You will be redirected to myscore.cibil.com
Step 6: Click on Member Login, enter details and you will be able to see your free CIBIL score.
CIBIL Credit Score between 750-900 is considered excellent. If you score is low, click on the below link to know how to improve.
