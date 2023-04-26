CIBIL Credit Score Check Free Online: Here’s How

Apr 26, 2023

Rajeev Kumar

Borrowers can check their CIBIL Credit Score for free on the CIBIL website. Read on to find out how

Step 1: Go to CIBIL website and click on “Get Free CIBIL Score and Report” tab on the home page.

Step 2: Type in your details like email, name, password, ID type, ID number, date of birth, pin code and mobile number.

Step 3: Click on “Accept and Continue”

Step 4: You will receive an OTP on your mobile number and email-id. Type in the OTP and click on “Continue”

Step 5: Now, click on “Go to dashboard” and check your CIBIL credit score. You will be redirected to myscore.cibil.com

Step 6: Click on Member Login, enter details and  you will be able to see your free CIBIL score.

CIBIL Credit Score between 750-900 is considered excellent. If you score is low, click on the below link to know how to improve.