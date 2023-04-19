Can we change tax regime while filing ITR?
Apr 19, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Want to know whether you can change the tax regime while filing Income Tax Return (ITR)? Read on to find out
Salaried taxpayers or individual taxpayers can switch between old and new tax regimes on a year-on-year basis.
Salaried taxpayers can change their tax regime at the time or filing ITR
However, to be eligible for changing tax regime at the time of filing ITR, salaried individuals should not have any income from a business or profession.
Individuals having income from business or profession are allowed to switch to old tax regime from the default new tax regime.
However, individuals having income from business or profession, who have switched to old tax regime, can can go back to new regime only one time.
In April, salaried employees are required intimate their employers about the choice of their tax regime.
