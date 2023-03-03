Best time to pause SIP
Best time to pause SIP
Mar 03, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) helps you develop a habit of saving regularly and become more disciplined with your money. But there are times when you should pause SIP.
A brief pause in investments is an option available in all SIPs.
However, the pause feature on a SIP should only be used in cases where there is a temporary shortage of capital or loss of job.
When the market is unstable and challenging, many investors go for the SIP pause function. However, this is not the best course of action.
Even if the market is volatile, investors should stick with their SIPs.
Pausing your SIP for a while can give you breathing room while you figure out your finances.
Putting a complete halt to the SIP Investment comes with a number of drawbacks. Therefore, use the pause function only when you have no funds to invest.
You can submit the request to suspend the investment 10–15 days before the SIP is due.
