Money

Best tax-saving investments for 2023

Dec 12, 2022

Rajeev Kumar

As the New Year 2023 is about to start soon, take a look at best tax-saving investment options to grow your wealth...

Invest up to Rs 1.5 lakh/year, earn 7.1% interest, Section 80C benefit and more.

PPF

Get market-linked high returns and Section 80C benefits with equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS).

ELSS

Save for retirement, get additional deduction under Section 80CCD (1B) with National Pension System.

               NPS

Add a shield to your financial future with life and health insurance plans, get tax benefits on premium paid.

     Insurance Plans

Enjoy tax rebates with Employees Provident Fund. Increase voluntary contribution for higher retirement corpus.

Provident Fund

Secure your daughter's financial future by investing in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna (SSY), get Section 80C tax benefits.

SSY 

Invest in 5-year tax-saving fixed deposit schemes. Get upto 9% interest and 80C benefits.

Tax-Saver FD

Different tax saving investment options come with different benefits. Having a good idea of these schemes will enrich your journey for financial freedom.