Best Small Cap Funds of 2022
Dec 21, 2022
Rajeev Kumar
Take a look at top 10 small cap schemes with highest returns in 1 year, as per AMFI website data on 20th December 2022.
Quant Small Cap Fund
Direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given a return of 20.37% in 1 year while regular plan has returned 18.52%.
Tata Small Cap Fund
Direct plan of Tata Small Cap Fund has given a return of 18.90% in 1 year while regular plan has returned 16.62%
Nippon India Small Cap
Direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap has given a return of 18.11% in 1 year while regular plan has returned 17.02%
SBI Small Cap Fund
Direct plan of SBI Small Cap Fund has given a return of 16.92% in 1 year while regular plan has returned 15.70%
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
Direct plan of Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has given a return of 16.80% in 1 year while regular plan has returned 14.83%
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
Direct plan of Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund has given a return of 14.28% in 1 year while regular plan has returned 13.34%
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
Direct plan of ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund has given a return of 13.93% in 1 year while regular plan has returned 12.44%
IDBI Small Cap Fund
Direct plan of IDBI Small Cap Fund has given a return of 13.69% in 1 year while regular plan has returned 12.52%
HDFC Small Cap Fund
Direct plan of HDFC Small Cap Fund has given a return of 13.22% in 1 year while regular plan has returned 12.09%
