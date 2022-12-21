Best Small Cap Funds of 2022

Dec 21, 2022

Rajeev Kumar

Take a look at top 10 small cap schemes with highest returns in 1 year, as per AMFI website data on 20th December 2022.

Quant Small Cap Fund

Direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given a return of 20.37% in 1 year while regular plan has returned 18.52%.

Source: AMFI website

Tata Small Cap Fund

Direct plan of Tata Small Cap Fund has given a return of 18.90% in 1 year while regular plan has returned 16.62%

Source: AMFI website

Nippon India Small Cap

Direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap has given a return of 18.11% in 1 year while regular plan has returned 17.02%

Source: AMFI website

SBI Small Cap Fund

Direct plan of SBI Small Cap Fund has given a return of 16.92% in 1 year while regular plan has returned 15.70%

Source: AMFI website

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund

Direct plan of Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has given a return of 16.80% in 1 year while regular plan has returned 14.83%

Source: AMFI website

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund

Direct plan of Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund has given a return of 14.28% in 1 year while regular plan has returned 13.34%

Source: AMFI website

ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund

Direct plan of ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund  has given a return of 13.93% in 1 year while regular plan has returned 12.44%

Source: AMFI website

IDBI Small Cap Fund

Direct plan of IDBI Small Cap Fund has given a return of 13.69% in 1 year while regular plan has returned 12.52%

Source: AMFI website

HDFC Small Cap Fund

Direct plan of HDFC Small Cap Fund has given a return of 13.22% in 1 year while regular plan has returned 12.09%

Source: AMFI website

