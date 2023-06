National Pension System: NPS fund managers have given up to 13% returns under NPS Tier 1- Equity scheme in 10 years. Let’s look at how each fund manager has performed in 10 years* National Pension System: NPS fund managers have given up to 13% returns under NPS Tier 1- Equity scheme in 10 years. Let’s look at how each fund manager has performed in 10 years*