Best Mirae Asset Mutual Fund schemes for SIP

Best Mirae Asset Mutual Fund schemes for SIP

Top-performing funds in 1,3 and 5 years

Top-performing funds in 1,3 and 5 years

Jun 16, 2023

Rajeev Kumar

Fill in some text

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund offers several schemes. Of these, a few schemes have given good annualised returns in 1,3 and 5 years. Let’s have a look at best-performing schemes*

*Returns as on AMFI website on June 16. Funds with minimum 5-year return history considered.

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund: 18.51% return in 1 year, 24.77% in 3 years, 13.01% in 5 years and 17.76% in 10 years.

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund: 18.87% returns in 1 year, 28.91% in 3 years, 16.69% in 5 years and 24.09% in 10 years.

Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund: 20.01% returns in 1 year, 29.52% in 3 years, 16.58% in 5 years.

Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund: 31.77% returns in 1 year, 30.52% in 3 years, 16.24% in 5 years and 19.35% in 10 years.

Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund: 18.70% returns in 1 year, 21.37% in 3 years, 13.24% in 5 years.

Disclaimer: This content is for information purposes only. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.

Next: Best-performing SBI Mutual Funds