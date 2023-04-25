Best Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Today
Apr 25, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Fixed Deposit interest rates have jumped recently. Read on to find which bank is offering the best FD interest rate in April 2023.
Among all banks, Bandhan Bank is offering the highest interest rate of 8% to General Citizens and 8.5% to Senior Citizens.
Among Small Finance Banks, Unity Bank is offering highest interest rate of 9.5% to senior citizens and 9% to others.
State Bank of India is offering up to 7.6% to senior citizens and 7.1% to others.
HDFC Bank is offering up to 7.75% to senior citizens and 7.1% to others.
ICICI Bank of India is offering up to 7.6% to senior citizens and 7.1% to others.
Bank of Baroda is offering up to 7.55% to senior citizens and 7.05% to others.
Punjab National Bank is offering up to 7.75% to senior citizens and 7.25% to others.
Click on the below link for FD rates offered by 20 banks and SFBs.
