Other schemes with 22% returns under direct plan in 10 years
Other schemes with 22% returns under direct plan in 10 years
- Quant Active Fund
- Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund
- Kotak Emerging Equity Fund
- Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
- Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
- Kotak Small Cap Fund
- ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
- Quant Active Fund- Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund- Kotak Emerging Equity Fund- Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund- Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund- Kotak Small Cap Fund- ICICI Prudential Technology Fund