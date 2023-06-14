Best Equity Mutual Funds in 10 years for SIP (performance- wise)

Schemes with over 22% returns

Jun 14, 2023

Rajeev Kumar

Direct plans of several equity mutual fund schemes have given over 22% returns in 10 years. Let’s have a look*

*Source: AMFI website data as on June 12, 2023

Nippon India Small Cap Fund: 28.73% returns under direct plan and 27.51% returns under regular plan in 10 years.

SBI Small Cap Fund: 27.16% returns under direct plan and 25.73% returns under regular plan in 10 years.

DSP Small Cap Fund: 24.52% returns under direct plan and 23.62% returns under regular plan in 10 years.

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund: 23.98% returns under direct plan and 22.82% returns under regular plan in 10 years.

Quant Tax Plan: 23.47% returns under direct plan and 22.42% returns under regular plan in 10 years.

Other schemes with 22% returns under direct plan in 10 years

- Quant Active Fund - Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund - Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund - Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund - Kotak Small Cap Fund - ICICI Prudential Technology Fund

Disclaimer: This content is for information purposes only. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.

