Best 5 Flexi Cap Mutual Funds in 5 years till August 25 (return-wise)

Direct plans of five flexi cap funds have given over 15% annualised returns* in 5 years till August 25, 2023. Let’s have a look.

*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023

Before moving further, please note this exercise is for informational purposes only and is not intended to recommend any of the funds mentioned in this story for investing.

Quant Flexi Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 22.18% annualised returns* in 5 years.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 18.33% annualised returns* in 5 years.

PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 17.11% annualised returns* in 5 years.

JM Flexicap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 16.06% annualised returns* in 5 years.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 15.56% annualised returns* in 5 years.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before investing in any fund.

