Become a crorepati by saving Rs 50 daily
Feb 28, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
A monthly investment of even a small amount in a good Mutual Fund SIP can help you accumulate a large corpus in the long term. But what about Rs 50? Let's find out
By saving Rs 50 per day, you can get Rs 1500 in a month. If you invest this amount in a monthly SIP for a very long term, you can even become a crorepati. See the next slide to see how it is possible
Assuming your fund gives a 12% annualised return, Rs 1500 monthly SIP can grow your portfolio to over Rs 1.2 lakh in 5 years.
If you continue the SIP for 10 years, the total value of the portfolio may reach around Rs 3.5 lakh.
In 20 years, your SIP portfolio may grow to around Rs 15 lakh.
If you continue the Rs 1500 SIP for 30 years, you may get over Rs 52 lakh.
In 40 years, the value of your SIP may grow to over Rs 1.7 crore.
While it sounds exciting but there are some precautions you need to take. See next
*Don’t break the SIP early
*Compounding magic works better in the long term.
*Never invest without consulting a financial advisor
*Try to save daily
