Become a crorepati by saving Rs 50 daily

By saving Rs 50 per day, you can get Rs 1500 in a month. If you invest this amount in a monthly SIP for a very long term, you can even become a crorepati. See the next slide to see how it is possible By saving Rs 50 per day, you can get Rs 1500 in a month. If you invest this amount in a monthly SIP for a very long term, you can even become a crorepati. See the next slide to see how it is possible