Akshya Tritiya 2023: Why you should go for Sovereign Gold Bonds?
Apr 22, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Akshay Tritiya is regarded as an auspicious time to buy gold. Read on to find why Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are better than Gold ETF, Physical Gold.
Gold is an asset class that holds great strategic importance, serving as an effective hedge against inflation and a strong safe haven asset.
Given the current climate, gold has been on an upward trajectory for quite some time and is expected to continue its growth.
Recent changes to taxation rules applicable to gains from gold ETFs and gold mutual funds make SGBs a more attractive investment option, says Anand Dalmia, Co founder & CBO of Fisdom.
Sovereign Gold Bonds offer interest along with tax-free redemption of investments in such bonds.
However, for investors seeking short-term exposure to gold, gold ETFs offer a cost-efficient and highly liquid alternative, says Dalmia.
