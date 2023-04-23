Aadhaar-PAN link status check on efiling portal incometax.gov.in
Apr 23, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Taxpayers can check the status of their Aadhaar-PAN link in a few seconds. Read on to know how
Step 1: Visit the Income Tax e-filing website at Incometax.gov.in
Step 2: Go to “Link Aadhaar Status” tab on the e-filing website.
Step 3: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar details.
Step 4: After filling details, click on “View Link Aadhaar Status”. This will show you whether your PAN and Aadhaar are linked or not.
The last date to link PAN and Aadhaar is June 30.
