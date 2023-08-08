3 Deciding Factors For Public Provident Fund (PPF) Income
Photos: Pexels/Pixabay
Aug 08, 2023
Rajeev Kumar
Millions of Indians are investing in the Public Provident Fund scheme. The scheme provides tax-efficient returns that depend on three primary factors. Let’s have a look:
PPF interest is not fixed. Income from this scheme depends a lot on the interest rate, which is subject to quarterly revision by the Government.
1. Interest Rate
As the PPF interest is compounded on a yearly basis, the duration of investment determines the final amount. Compounding works like magic in the long term in case of PPF.
2. Investment Duration
The maturity amount you can withdraw from PPF depends a lot on how much you have contributed to the scheme on a yearly basis.
3. Investment Amount
The maturity amount or the income from investing in this scheme will always be higher if the interest rate, deposit amount and investment duration are also high.
The interest rate for Public Provident Fund has not changed since April 1, 2020.
Currently, PPF scheme offers 7.1% interest rate and allows individuals to invest up to Rs 1.5 lakh per year.
