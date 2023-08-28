15 SIP schemes with 5x more returns than Fixed Deposit in 3 years

15 SIP schemes with 5x more returns than Fixed Deposit in 3 years

Photos: Pixabay

Aug 28, 2023

Rajeev Kumar

While the highest 3-year FD rate is currently around 7.5% to 8%, several mutual fund SIP schemes have given 5x more annualised returns; i.e. upto 37.5% to 40% in 3 years*. Let’s have a look.

*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023

Before reading further, please note this exercise is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to recommend any fund mentioned in this story for investment.

Secondly, FD and Mutual Funds serve different purposes in an investor’s portfolio. For a better understanding, you should consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any invesment decision.

HSBC Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 41.01% annualised returns* in 3 years.

*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023

HDFC Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 39.36% annualised returns* in 3 years.

*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023

Nippon India Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 42.14% annualised returns* in 3 years.

*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023

Quant Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 46.89% annualised returns* in 3 years.

*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023

ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 39.89% annualised returns* in 3 years.

*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023

ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 39.29% annualised returns* in 3 years.

*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023

Quant Infrastructure Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 42.03% annualised returns* in 3 years.

*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 38.02% annualised returns* in 3 years.

*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 37.9% annualised returns* in 3 years.

*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 37.95% annualised returns* in 3 years.

*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023

ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 37.79% annualised returns* in 3 years.

*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023

Kotak Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 37.69% annualised returns* in 3 years.

*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023

Tata Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 38.96% annualised returns* in 3 years.

*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023

Quant Mid Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 37.49% annualised returns* in 3 years.

*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023

DSP T.I.G.E.R. Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 38.24% annualised returns* in 3 years.

*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023

Disclaimer: This story is for informatinonal purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult a SEBI-registered advisor before investing.

See Next: SIP Decision - When Small Cap Funds Are Better For Investing