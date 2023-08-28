15 SIP schemes with 5x more returns than Fixed Deposit in 3 years

Photos: Pixabay
Aug 28, 2023
While the highest 3-year FD rate is currently around 7.5% to 8%, several mutual fund SIP schemes have given 5x more annualised returns; i.e. upto 37.5% to 40% in 3 years*. Let’s have a look.
*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023
Before reading further, please note this exercise is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to recommend any fund mentioned in this story for investment.
Secondly, FD and Mutual Funds serve different purposes in an investor’s portfolio. For a better understanding, you should consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any invesment decision.
HSBC Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 41.01% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023
HDFC Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 39.36% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023
Nippon India Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 42.14% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023
Quant Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 46.89% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 39.89% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 39.29% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023
Quant Infrastructure Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 42.03% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 38.02% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 37.9% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 37.95% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 37.79% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023
Kotak Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 37.69% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023
Tata Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 38.96% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023
Quant Mid Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 37.49% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023
DSP T.I.G.E.R. Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 38.24% annualised returns* in 3 years.
*Source: AMFI website data as on August 25, 2023
Disclaimer: This story is for informatinonal purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult a SEBI-registered advisor before investing.
See Next: SIP Decision - When Small Cap Funds Are Better For Investing