Yatharth Hospital IPO

Opens today, check details

Jul 26, 2023

Zoya Springwala

About

- Private hospital based out of North India - First hospital was set up in Greater Noida in Nov ’10 - 4 operational hospitals in the northern regions - 1405 beds, 609 doctors engaged

Share details

Face Value: Rs 10 per sharePrice: Rs 285 to Rs 300 per share

Issue size

Fresh issue: Rs 490 crore Offer for sale: 65.5 lakh shares

Dates

IPO Open: 26 July IPO Close: 28 July Listing Date: 7 August

Lot Size

Minimum: 50 shares for one lot at Rs 15,000 Maximum: 650 shares for 13 lots at Rs 1,95,000

Reservation

Anchor Investor: 30% QIB: 20% NII: 15% Retail: 35%

