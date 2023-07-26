Yatharth Hospital IPO
Opens today, check details
Jul 26, 2023
Zoya Springwala
About
- Private hospital based out of North India
- First hospital was set up in Greater Noida in Nov ’10
- 4 operational hospitals in the northern regions
- 1405 beds, 609 doctors engaged
Share details
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Price: Rs 285 to Rs 300 per share
Issue size
Fresh issue: Rs 490 crore Offer for sale: 65.5 lakh shares
Dates
IPO Open: 26 July
IPO Close: 28 July
Listing Date: 7 August
Lot Size
Minimum: 50 shares for one lot at Rs 15,000
Maximum: 650 shares for 13 lots at Rs 1,95,000
Reservation
Anchor Investor: 30%
QIB: 20%
NII: 15%
Retail: 35%
See more now
Swipe up