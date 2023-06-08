Warren Buffett, Jim Simons, Other Famous Traders and Their Trading Strategies
Jun 08, 2023
Zoya Springwala
Trend Following
Examples: Richard Dennis and Ed Seykota
Buy during uptrends, sell during downtrends
Contrarian Investing
Examples: Warren Buffett and George Soros
Oppose prevailing market sentiment
Value Investing
Examples: Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett
Identify undervalued stocks through fundamental analysis
Scalping
Examples: Paul Rotter
Profit from small price movements with quick trades
Arbitrage
Examples: Jim Simons
Exploit price differences across markets
Breakout Trading
Examples: Linda Raschke
Identify key price levels and enter trades on breakouts
Event-driven Trading
Examples: Carl Icahn
Make decisions based on specific events or catalysts
