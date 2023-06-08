Warren Buffett, Jim Simons, Other Famous Traders and Their Trading Strategies

Jun 08, 2023

Zoya Springwala

Trend Following

Examples: Richard Dennis and Ed Seykota Buy during uptrends, sell during downtrends

Contrarian Investing

Examples: Warren Buffett and George Soros Oppose prevailing market sentiment

Value Investing

Examples: Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett Identify undervalued stocks through fundamental analysis

Scalping

Examples: Paul Rotter Profit from small price movements with quick trades

Arbitrage

Examples: Jim Simons Exploit price differences across markets

Breakout Trading

Examples: Linda Raschke  Identify key price levels and enter trades on breakouts

Event-driven Trading

Examples: Carl Icahn  Make decisions based on specific events or catalysts

