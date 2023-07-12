ipo radar

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO

Jul 12, 2023

Zoya Springwala

about

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (USFB) offers loans, accounts, and investment options. USFB provides diverse financial products and services, including banking and non-credit offerings.

issue details

IPO Price: Rs 23 - Rs 25 Face Value: Rs 10 IPO Size: Rs 500 crore

issue dates

IPO Open Jul 12, 2023 IPO Close Jul 14, 2023 Listing Jul 24, 2023

Anchor investors

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank raised Rs 222.75 crore from 20 anchor investors on 11 July

Portion reserved

Anchor Investor: 44.55% QIB: 29.7% NII: 14.85% Retail: 9.90% Employee: 1.00%

Lot size

Retail (Min)Lots: 1Shares: 600Amount: Rs 15,000 Retail (Max)Lots: 13Shares: 7800Amount: Rs 1,95,000

