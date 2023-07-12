ipo radar
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO
Jul 12, 2023
Zoya Springwala
about
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (USFB) offers loans, accounts, and investment options.
USFB provides diverse financial products and services, including banking and non-credit offerings.
issue details
IPO Price:
Rs 23 - Rs 25
Face Value:
Rs 10
IPO Size:
Rs 500 crore
issue dates
IPO Open
Jul 12, 2023
IPO Close
Jul 14, 2023
Listing
Jul 24, 2023
Anchor investors
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank raised Rs 222.75 crore from 20 anchor investors on 11 July
Portion reserved
Anchor Investor:
44.55%
QIB:
29.7%
NII:
14.85%
Retail:
9.90%
Employee:
1.00%
Lot size
Retail (Min)
Lots: 1
Shares: 600
Amount: Rs 15,000
Retail (Max)
Lots: 13
Shares: 7800
Amount: Rs 1,95,000
SWIPE UP TO READ MORE!
Click now!