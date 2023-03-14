COCKROACH OR UNICORN?
WHICH STARTUP TYPE WILL RULE IN 2023?
Mar 14, 2023
Zoya Springwala
Cockroach: Startup that is resilient and can survive through tough times
Unicorn: Startup valued at over $1 billion
The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB forced investors, banks and startup founders to reevaluate their long-term plans.
India added only 22 unicorns in 2022, down 51% from 46 in 2021.
VCs have diverted their attention to cockroaches.
With several tech companies faltering in their valuations post listing, 2023 is most likely to be the year of startup ‘cockroaches’.
The pandemic and funding winter make it critical for start-ups to drop unicorn aspirations.
They should build sustainable business models capable of making a larger impact, said experts.
SWIPE UP TO READ MORE
Learn more now!