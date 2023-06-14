Paytm, Nestle, Tata Motors, Titan, NTPC, IDFC among 129 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 13 touch 52-week lows
Jun 14, 2023
Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Broader market indices
Nifty 100 -
up
0.15%
Nifty Midcap 150 -
up
0.18%
Nifty Smallcap 250 - up
0.34%
Nifty Microcap 250 - up
0.57%
Sectoral Indices
Bank Nifty -
down
0.21%
Nifty IT -
down
0.33%
Nifty Metal -
up
1.04%
Most Active Stocks
Reliance Industries
HDFC Bank
Tata Communications
Tata Consumer
Tata Steel
Tata Motors
Paytm
Volume Gainers
JSW Holdings
CDSL
SIL Investments
Nalwa Sons Investments
Heranba Industries
D P Abhushan
Stocks at 52-Week Highs
Paytm
Tata Comm.
Tata Consumer
Tata Motors
Titan Company
UltraTech Cement
IDFC
Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Reliance Comm.
D P Abhushan
Siti Networks
Sintex Plastics Technology
Suumaya Industries
Tirupati Forge
GHCL Textiles
