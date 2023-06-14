Paytm, Nestle, Tata Motors, Titan, NTPC, IDFC among 129 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 13 touch 52-week lows

Jun 14, 2023

Yash Sadhak Shrivastava

Broader market indicesNifty 100 - up 0.15%Nifty Midcap 150 - up 0.18%Nifty Smallcap 250 - up 0.34%Nifty Microcap 250 - up 0.57%

Sectoral IndicesBank Nifty - down 0.21%Nifty IT - down 0.33%Nifty Metal - up 1.04%

Most Active StocksReliance IndustriesHDFC BankTata CommunicationsTata ConsumerTata SteelTata MotorsPaytm

Volume GainersJSW HoldingsCDSLSIL InvestmentsNalwa Sons InvestmentsHeranba IndustriesD P Abhushan

Stocks at 52-Week HighsPaytmTata Comm.Tata Consumer Tata MotorsTitan CompanyUltraTech CementIDFC

Stocks at 52-Week LowsReliance Comm.D P AbhushanSiti NetworksSintex Plastics TechnologySuumaya IndustriesTirupati ForgeGHCL Textiles

