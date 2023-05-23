Stocks at 52-Week Highs and Lows

May 23, 2023

Yash Sadhak Shrivastava

Stocks at 52-Week HighsAU Small Finance BankIndian Oil CorporationPoonawalla FincorpExide IndustriesAndhra Cements

Stocks at 52-Week LowsJet Airways (India)Lyka LabsAditya Birla FashionLatteys IndustriesAavas Financiers

Most Active StocksAdani EnterprisesAdani PortsPolicyBazaarInfosysTata Motors

Stocks at Upper CircuitAdani Green EnergyAdani TransmissionAdani Total GasAdani PowerNDTV

Stocks at Lower CircuitZee LearnDharani SugarsFuture ConsumerTantia ConstructionsGoyal Aluminiums

Volume GainersMotherson SumiBorosilGo FashionHisar MetalMonte Carlo Fashions

