Stocks on the ‘Buy’ list of Sharekhan
May 02, 2023
Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Consumer: Check target prices
Maruti Suzuki: Buy – CMP: Rs 8606 – Target Price: Rs 10965
Maruti Suzuki shares have risen 4.6% in the last one month and 9% in the last one year.
Bajaj Finance: Buy – CMP: Rs 6263.05 – Target Price: Rs 7500
Bajaj Finance shares have jumped 13.5% in the past one month while the stock has fallen 7% in the last on year.
Tata Consumer Products: Buy – CMP: Rs 761.9 – Target Price: Rs 870
Tata Consumer Products shares have surged nearly 10% in the past one month while the stock has fallen 6% in the last one year.
