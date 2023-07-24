RIL share price tanks 2%
Should you buy, sell, or hold?
Jul 24, 2023
Zoya Springwala
Reliance Industries Q1FY24
Profit: Rs 16,011 crore
On-Year: Fell 10.8%
Q1FY23 profit: Rs 17,955 crore
Revenue from operations: Rs 2,10,831 crore
Reliance Industries share price
Fell 2.3% to a low of Rs 2,481 today
52-week high: Rs 2,856
52-week low:
Rs 2,180
Reliance Industries stock call
Emkay: HOLD
Target Price: Rs 2,660
Upside: 4.8%
CMP (21-Jul): Rs 2,538.8
Reliance Industries stock call
HDFC Sec: ADD
Target Price: Rs 2,700
Upside: 6.3%
CMP (21-Jul-23): Rs 2,539
Reliance Industries stock call
JM Financial: BUY
Target Price: Rs 2,900
Upside: 14.2%
CMP (21-Jul-23): Rs 2,539
Reliance Industries stock call
MOFSL: BUY
Target Price: Rs 2,935
Upside: 16%
CMP (21-Jul-23): Rs 2,539
Reliance Industries stock call
ICICI Securities: ADD
Target Price: Rs 2,670
Upside: 5%
CMP (21-Jul-23): Rs 2,539
