RIL share price tanks 2%

Should you buy, sell, or hold?

Jul 24, 2023

Zoya Springwala

Reliance Industries Q1FY24

Profit: Rs 16,011 crore On-Year: Fell 10.8% Q1FY23 profit: Rs 17,955 crore Revenue from operations: Rs 2,10,831 crore

Reliance Industries share price

Fell 2.3% to a low of Rs 2,481 today

52-week high: Rs 2,856

52-week low: Rs 2,180

Reliance Industries stock call

Emkay: HOLD Target Price: Rs 2,660 Upside: 4.8% CMP (21-Jul): Rs 2,538.8

Reliance Industries stock call

HDFC Sec: ADD Target Price: Rs 2,700 Upside: 6.3%CMP (21-Jul-23): Rs 2,539

Reliance Industries stock call

JM Financial: BUY Target Price: Rs 2,900 Upside: 14.2% CMP (21-Jul-23): Rs 2,539

Reliance Industries stock call

MOFSL: BUY Target Price: Rs 2,935 Upside: 16%CMP (21-Jul-23): Rs 2,539

Reliance Industries stock call

ICICI Securities: ADD Target Price: Rs 2,670 Upside: 5% CMP (21-Jul-23): Rs 2,539

