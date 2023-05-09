Raymond Ltd net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter dropped by 26.2 per cent at Rs 194.35 crore.
May 09, 2023
Tanya Krishna
Raymond share price rose 0.81 per cent to Rs 1599.55 on Tuesday.
Raymond recommended payment of a dividend of 30 per cent on the equity share capital.
Raymond posted revenue from operations at Rs 2,150.18 crore, up 9.8 per cent on-year.
“FY23 has been an year of exponential growth, as we doubled our net profit compared to previous year,” said CMD Gautam Hari Singhania.
During FY23, Raymond’s branded textile and apparel segment recorded high revenue growth along with increased ATV of 25%.
The real estate business received a total booking value of Rs 1,609 crore for the launched inventory in all three projects.
Raymond added 58 stores on net basis during the year leading to 1,409 stores as on 31st March, 2023.
