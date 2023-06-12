The Road to Recovery

The Road to Recovery

From failure to incredible success

Jun 12, 2023

Zoya Springwala

Peter Lynch

Early loss in Wang Laboratories Focus on growth opportunities Exceptional returns as a stock picker

George Soros

Losses in 1987 crash Adapted investment strategiesBillion-dollar profit from shorting the British pound

Chris Sacca

Lost savings in dot-com bubble burst Shifted focus to tech startups Successful investments in Twitter and Uber

Carl Icahn

Heavy losses in TWA and USX CorporationAdopted activist investor approachEnhanced shareholder value in undervalued companies

Bill Ackman

Significant losses from Herbalife bet Focused on successful investments like Chipotle Mexican Grill

Ray Dalio

Losses from incorrect interest rate forecastsUnique investment philosophySuccessful navigation of subsequent financial crises

Swipe up to read more!