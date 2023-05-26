Page Industries
May 26, 2023
Zoya Springwala
Page Industries shares
- Plunged 13% on Friday
- Fallen over 12% in the past month
- Nearly 14% in the past one year
Page Industries Q4FY23
Company’s net profit in Q4FY23 fell 58.9% on-year to Rs 78.35 crore, from Rs 190.52 crore in Q4FY22.
Nuvama
Reduce
Target Price: Rs 36,800
2.89% upside
Kotak
Sell
Fair Value: Rs 33,000
7.7% downside
Motilal Oswal
Neutral
Target Price: Rs 37,200
4% upside
ICICI Securities
Hold
Target Price: Rs 41,000
14.63%% upside
