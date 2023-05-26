Page Industries

May 26, 2023

Zoya Springwala

Page Industries shares

- Plunged 13% on Friday - Fallen over 12% in the past month - Nearly 14% in the past one year

Page Industries Q4FY23

Company’s net profit in Q4FY23 fell 58.9% on-year to Rs 78.35 crore, from Rs 190.52 crore in Q4FY22.

Nuvama

 Reduce Target Price: Rs 36,800  2.89% upside

Kotak

 Sell Fair Value: Rs 33,000  7.7% downside

Motilal Oswal

Neutral Target Price: Rs 37,200 4% upside

ICICI Securities

Hold Target Price: Rs 41,000 14.63%% upside

