Nifty 50 lags broader markets
Nifty Next 50 beats other indices in May
Jun 15, 2023
Zoya Springwala
Nifty 50 rose 2.6%
Nifty Midcap 150 gained 5.69%
Nifty Small cap 250 rose 5.54%
Momentum Factor rises by 5.9%
Nifty 500 rises 3.59%
Closing Value on 31 May: 18,534.40
1 Month Return: 2.60%
3 Month Return: 7.11%
6 Month Return: -1.19%
1 Year Return: 11.76%
Nifty 50
Closing Value on 31 May: 42,049.30
1 Month Return: 6.42%
3 Month Return: 12.88%
6 Month Return: -3.75%
1 Year Return: 7.87%
Nifty Next 50
Closing Value on 31 May: 12,623.35
1 Month Return: 5.69%
3 Month Return: 10.62%
6 Month Return: 4.38%
1 Year Return: 18.91%
Nifty Midcap 150
Closing Value on 31 May: 9,913.40
1 Month Return: 5.54%
3 Month Return: 11.09%
6 Month Return: 2.72%
1 Year Return: 14.30%
Nifty Smallcap 250
Closing Value on 31 May: 15,766.40
1 Month Return: 3.59%
3 Month Return: 8.59%
6 Month Return: -1.13%
1 Year Return: 11.66%
Nifty 500
