Nifty 50 lags broader markets

Nifty Next 50 beats other indices in May

Jun 15, 2023

Zoya Springwala

Nifty 50 rose 2.6%Nifty Midcap 150 gained 5.69% Nifty Small cap 250 rose 5.54%Momentum Factor rises by 5.9%Nifty 500 rises 3.59%

Closing Value on 31 May: 18,534.40 1 Month Return: 2.60% 3 Month Return: 7.11% 6 Month Return: -1.19%  1 Year Return: 11.76%

Nifty 50

Closing Value on 31 May: 42,049.301 Month Return: 6.42%3 Month Return: 12.88%6 Month Return: -3.75%1 Year Return: 7.87%

Nifty Next 50

Closing Value on 31 May: 12,623.351 Month Return: 5.69%3 Month Return: 10.62%6 Month Return: 4.38%1 Year Return: 18.91%

Nifty Midcap 150

Closing Value on 31 May: 9,913.401 Month Return: 5.54%3 Month Return: 11.09%6 Month Return: 2.72%1 Year Return: 14.30%

Nifty Smallcap 250

Closing Value on 31 May: 15,766.401 Month Return: 3.59%3 Month Return: 8.59%6 Month Return: -1.13%1 Year Return: 11.66%

Nifty 500

