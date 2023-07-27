Netweb Technologies lists with 88% premium
Jul 27, 2023
Zoya Springwala
Listed Today
88% premium
Issue price:
Rs 500
Listing price:
Rs 942.5
About
High-end computing solutions OEM Provides supercomputing systems, data center servers, AI systems, more Application across sectors like IT, banking, financial services, others
Issue size
Fresh issue:
Rs 206 crore
Offer for sale: Rs 425 crore
Lot Size
Minimum: 30 shares for one lot at Rs 15,000
Maximum: 390 shares for 13 lots at Rs 1,95,000
Promoter Holding
Pre Issue: 97.80% Post Issue: 75.45%
Reservation
Anchor Investor: 29.95%
QIB: 19.97%
NII: 14.98%
Retail: 34.95%
Employee: 0.15%
