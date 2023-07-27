Netweb Technologies lists with 88% premium

Jul 27, 2023

Zoya Springwala

Listed Today

88% premium Issue price: Rs 500 Listing price: Rs 942.5

About

High-end computing solutions OEM Provides supercomputing systems, data center servers, AI systems, more Application across sectors like IT, banking, financial services, others

Issue size

Fresh issue: Rs 206 crore Offer for sale: Rs 425 crore

Lot Size

Minimum: 30 shares for one lot at Rs 15,000 Maximum: 390 shares for 13 lots at Rs 1,95,000

Promoter Holding

Pre Issue: 97.80% Post Issue: 75.45%

Reservation

Anchor Investor: 29.95% QIB: 19.97% NII: 14.98% Retail: 34.95% Employee: 0.15%

See more now