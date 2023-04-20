ITC share price hit fresh all-time high today.

Apr 20, 2023

Yash Sadhak Shrivastava

ITC share price has jumped 55% in the last one year and 5% in the past one month.

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners has increased stake in ITC.

ITC has now become the 11th listed Indian firm to top Rs 5 trillion mcap.

ITC has given Rs 6 per share interim dividend for the last FY and Rs 11.5 for the previous FY.

CLSA has ‘Outperform’ rating on ITC; it has raised  target price to Rs 430 per share.

