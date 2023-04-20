ITC share price hit fresh all-time high today.
Apr 20, 2023
Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
ITC share price has jumped 55% in the last one year and 5% in the past one month.
Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners has increased stake in ITC.
ITC has now become the 11th listed Indian firm to top Rs 5 trillion mcap.
ITC has given Rs 6 per share interim dividend for the last FY and Rs 11.5 for the previous FY.
CLSA has ‘Outperform’ rating on ITC; it has raised target price to Rs 430 per share.
